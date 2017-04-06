CentOS 6.9 – New Release

After announcing new Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Oracle Linux, now CentOS developer team has released new version of the distribution. Actually and as may you know, CentOS created from RHEL source codes same as Oracle Linux and usually new CentOS version will be released after RHEL version.

You can read release announcement on this link: Release Announcement

And find more information about the new release.

Also CentOS 6.9 is available for download as ISO files:

Download links (SHA256, signature, pkglist, mirror list): CentOS-6.9-x86_64-bin-DVD1.iso (3,788MB, torrent), CentOS-6.9-x86_64-LiveDVD.iso (1,930MB, torrent), CentOS-6.9-x86_64-minimal.iso (408MB, torrent), CentOS-6.9-x86_64-netinstall.iso (230MB, torrent).

Read the below posts:

Oracle Linux 6.9 – New Release

New Release – Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9

2,764 total views, 12 views today

No votes yet. Please wait...

Like this: Like Loading...