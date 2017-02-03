Nakivo Backup & Replication 7 – Download Beta Version

Nakivo Backup & Replication, New Release
Finally, the new version of Nakivo is available to download as beta version.

The new version has many new features and improvements that we have reviewed them on the previous posts:

Nakivo 7 Beta! Hyper-V Supported Now!

Nakivo Backup & Replication 7 – New Features

Nakivo Backup & Replication 7 – Skip Swap File!

Nakivo Backup & Replication 7 – vSphere 6.5 Support!

Read the above posts if you want to know about new features!

Nakivo 7 BETA

You can download beta version from this link: https://www.nakivo.com/resources/whats-new-in-v7.html

And also get a gift card!

Try the new features and share your experience with me as comment.

I’m sure that if you have mixed environments, Nakivo is one of best backup solutions for you because of supporting Hyper-V and vSphere in new version.

Updated: February 3, 2017 — 8:42 am

Close