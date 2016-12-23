Backup Solutions – Oracle VM

You will need to a backup solution in virtual environments same as physical environments.
There is many backup solutions for VMware vSphere, Nakivo or Veeam are third-party solutions.
Also Veeam is best third-party solution Hyper-V platform.
But if you are implementing Oracle VM, you need to know, what is best backup and restore solution for this platform.
Below are some partners with currently supported data protection solutions:
- Acronis with Acronis Backup Advanced
- Actifio with Actifio Sky. Actifio Sky for Oracle Cloud is available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace
- Asigra with Asigra Cloud backup
- Zmanda, a Carbonite company with Amanda Enterprise
- Arcserve with two backup products: Arcserve Backup and Arcserve Unified Data Protection
- Barracuda Networks with Barracuda Backup
- CloudBerrry Lab with CloudBerry Backup. CloudBerry Explorer provides a user interface to Oracle cloud storage
- Commvault with Commvault Software (formerly Simpana)
- Dell with Rapid Recovery and NetVault
- EMC with its Data Protection Suite (DPS), with Avamar and NetWorker as key components
- FalconStor Optimized backup (VTL & NAS)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Data Protector; StoreOnce
- R1Soft with Server backup Manager
- SEP with Sesam
- Storware with vProtect
- Storix System Backup Administrator
- Veritas Technologies with Backup Exec and NetBackup, available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace