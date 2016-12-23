Backup Solutions – Oracle VM

Oracle VM Server, Virtualization
You will need to a backup solution in virtual environments same as physical environments.

There is many backup solutions for VMware vSphere, Nakivo or Veeam are third-party solutions.

Also Veeam is best third-party solution Hyper-V platform.

But if you are implementing Oracle VM, you need to know, what is best backup and restore solution for this platform.

Below are some partners with currently supported data protection solutions:

Davoud Teimouri
Davoud Teimouri is as a professional blogger, vExpert 2015-2016, VCA, MCITP. This blog is started with simple posts and now, it has large following readers.
Updated: December 23, 2016 — 9:55 am

